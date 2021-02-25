Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Truist from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Diamondback Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Shares of FANG opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,475,000 after purchasing an additional 182,379 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

