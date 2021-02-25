Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGEAF. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. Diageo has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

