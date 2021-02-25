dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Cap Reaches $27.88 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $27.88 million and $12.25 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for about $3.89 or 0.00007591 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00054464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.84 or 0.00730670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00030915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00036576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00060901 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

DHT is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.