Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $28.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 556,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,891,837. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Devon Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 123,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Devon Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

