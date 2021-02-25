Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RYAAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.69. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.