Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.70 ($43.18).

Get Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:BDT opened at €45.40 ($53.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $458.32 million and a P/E ratio of 122.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €46.83 and its 200-day moving average is €37.64. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a 1-year high of €55.40 ($65.18).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.