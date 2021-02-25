Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Price Target to $69.00

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QTS. Mizuho began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.97 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock worth $768,558. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

