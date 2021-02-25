Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $39.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock worth $35,886,412 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

