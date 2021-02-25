Desjardins Comments on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.85.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.50 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.52.

Shares of BNS opened at C$76.32 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$46.38 and a twelve month high of C$76.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.53 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

