Desjardins Boosts Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target to $75.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Calian Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNFF opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

