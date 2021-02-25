Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.64

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 25236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 4.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $15,676,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,493,597 shares of company stock valued at $38,776,230. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,311,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

