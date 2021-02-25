Delphy (DPY) Hits Market Cap of $584,187.60

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Delphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $584,187.60 and approximately $65,237.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00054842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.65 or 0.00741156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00036390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00042135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

