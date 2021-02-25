Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.46%.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $28,242.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

