Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Position Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after buying an additional 57,334 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,088,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $331.48 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $340.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

