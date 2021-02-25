David Mulham Mulham Sells 3,145 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $286,195.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $101.50.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $13,559,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1,065.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 47,023 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

