David Loasby Sells 5,775 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

David Loasby trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of David Loasby’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. David Loasby’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Cpwm LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.40. 60,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

