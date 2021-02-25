David Loasby Sells 155 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

David Loasby cut its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $54,680,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $6,358,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh stock traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.88. 7,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

