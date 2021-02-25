David Loasby Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

David Loasby increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,160,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,565 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.7% of David Loasby’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $54,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,620,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,823,000 after acquiring an additional 306,357 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 24,123.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,628 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 665,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after acquiring an additional 138,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.14. 498,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,929,618. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

