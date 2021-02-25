David Loasby Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

David Loasby grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 286,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

