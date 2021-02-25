David Loasby Has $664,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

David Loasby lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,208 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,802,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,788,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $808,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.56. 632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,872. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

