David Loasby Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

David Loasby lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,697,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 649.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 94,429 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $8,570,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $8,256,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $7,918,000.

Shares of VSS traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.95. 8,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day moving average is $114.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

