David Loasby Has $16.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

David Loasby grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.3% of David Loasby’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 533,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,206,000 after purchasing an additional 102,540 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.35. 24,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,855. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

