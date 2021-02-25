David Loasby Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

David Loasby trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.24. 363,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,011,936. The firm has a market cap of $215.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $59.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

