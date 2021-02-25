David Loasby Acquires 158 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

David Loasby boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in NIKE were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 44,945 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NIKE by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.30. 248,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

