David A. Socks Sells 44,876 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 44,876 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $2,117,249.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $46.52 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.