Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.72

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 2003066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Dana alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dana by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dana by 10.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dana by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.