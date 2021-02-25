Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) vs. Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Head-To-Head Survey

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada Financial and Robert Half International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada Financial -143.77% N/A -203.65% Robert Half International 6.08% 28.09% 13.60%

This table compares Dalrada Financial and Robert Half International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada Financial $1.18 million 27.07 -$2.47 million N/A N/A Robert Half International $6.07 billion 1.53 $454.43 million $3.90 21.06

Robert Half International has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Dalrada Financial has a beta of 8.76, suggesting that its share price is 776% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Robert Half International has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dalrada Financial and Robert Half International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Robert Half International 1 3 5 0 2.44

Robert Half International has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.66%. Given Robert Half International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Robert Half International is more favorable than Dalrada Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Robert Half International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Robert Half International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Robert Half International beats Dalrada Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer. In addition, the company offers software and technology solutions in the areas of test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. Further, it provides cleaning solutions with electrostatic machines to spray and deodorize residential, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, manufacturing, automotive, schools/education systems, and other facilities The company was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004. Dalrada Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; and senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance improvement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing freelance and project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It serves clients and employment candidates. Robert Half International Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

