Daimler (DDAIF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) recently:

2/23/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/17/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/12/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/5/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/4/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/3/2021 – Daimler had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/3/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/26/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/20/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/7/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/4/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

1/4/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/29/2020 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

12/29/2020 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Daimler stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Daimler AG alerts:

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daimler AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.