Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.02% from the stock’s previous close.

LON DMGT opened at GBX 905 ($11.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 797.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 723.09. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other Daily Mail and General Trust news, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.81), for a total value of £4,506,000 ($5,887,117.85). Also, insider Tim Collier sold 196,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £1,476,555 ($1,929,128.56). Insiders have purchased 59 shares of company stock valued at $45,368 over the last 90 days.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

