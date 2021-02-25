DAEX (DAX) Trading Down 22.7% Over Last Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, DAEX has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $3.75 million and $153,671.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.66 or 0.00739794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00036775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00041434 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

