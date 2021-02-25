DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.20% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE BKU traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 219,789 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

