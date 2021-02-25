CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 687,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,628. The company has a market capitalization of $363.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

