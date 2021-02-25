CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

CVI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $33.14.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CVR Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CVR Energy by 31.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

