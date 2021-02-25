Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.445-2.495 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.Curtiss-Wright also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 7.00-7.20 EPS.

CW traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.43. 7,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $140.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

CW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.40.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $453,966.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $818,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

