Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 98,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,867. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $206.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.27. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 125,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $1,216,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

