Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 858,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10,521.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,657,000 after buying an additional 335,620 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $147.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.20 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

