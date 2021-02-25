Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $74,000 Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after acquiring an additional 973,591 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,432,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 372,894 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

NYSE:ALK opened at $67.45 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,793 shares of company stock valued at $979,892. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

