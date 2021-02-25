CUDOS (CUDOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $18.78 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. CUDOS has a market cap of $18.78 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS token can now be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.74 or 0.00495285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00066828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00080834 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00061006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00072828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.15 or 0.00467998 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,259,444 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

