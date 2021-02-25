CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.16. 549,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 254,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.08.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. Equities research analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSI Compressco by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 260,438 shares in the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.