CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Announces Earnings Results

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 169,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

