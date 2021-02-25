CSFB Reiterates “C$24.00” Price Target for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

CSFB set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.88.
Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.96 and a 52-week high of C$27.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.69. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.
