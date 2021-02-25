Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCK traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.77. 7,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

