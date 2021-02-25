Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.31

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and traded as high as $9.43. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 37,567 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned about 0.79% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.