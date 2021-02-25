Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.31

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and traded as high as $9.43. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 37,567 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.88.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.