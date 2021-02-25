Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.32-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.62 million.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.37 EPS.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. 22,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.59 million, a PE ratio of -21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Cross Country Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.66.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

