Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.32-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.62 million.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.37 EPS.
NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. 22,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.59 million, a PE ratio of -21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.
Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.
