Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,179,000 after buying an additional 318,669 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.58. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

