Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes $212,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in V.F. by 17.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -630.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

