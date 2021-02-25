Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,451,000 after acquiring an additional 605,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after acquiring an additional 804,996 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,671,000 after buying an additional 650,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,779,000 after buying an additional 828,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 989,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,557,000 after buying an additional 98,163 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock opened at $110.52 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $110.58.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.