Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $239.66 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

