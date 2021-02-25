Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,905 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

