Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Agenus by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGEN stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

